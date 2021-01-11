WATCH LIVE: 2021 Iowa Legislative session to begin

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The 2021 Iowa Legislative session will begin on Monday at 10:00 a.m.
Watch a livestream of the event above as members are sworn into office.
