WATCH LIVE: 2021 Iowa Legislative session to begin

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 443 new COVID-19 cases and 553 new recoveries in the state Monday.

This report is as of 9:00 a.m. on January 11, 2021, and is compared to yesterday's report at the same time. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during the time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.