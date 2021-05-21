Watch: Iowa grain elevator demolition starts

LAMONI, Iowa (WHO-13) – The last concrete silo standing at the United Farmers Cooperative in Lamoni, Iowa, is being taken down, changing the skyline of the southern Iowa town.

After one of the silos collapsed in October the decision was made to remove the other three. The demolition is in its second week.

KCAU 9’s sister station WHO had a drone there as the roof of the lone remaining silo crumbled and fell following a blow by the wrecking ball.

The elevator was 120 feet tall and had been visible for miles.