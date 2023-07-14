DES MOINES, Iowa — A hearing is underway regarding an injunction that was filed against the abortion ban that was passed on Tuesday.

During the late night hours on Tuesday lawmakers passed a bill that would ban abortions after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, or around six weeks of pregnancy, during a special session. That bill mirrors the 2018 fetal heartbeat bill that was blocked by the Iowa Supreme Court.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced she would sign the bill into law at a Family Leader Summit event on Friday.

On Wednesday Planned Parenthood of North Central States, the Emma Goldman Clinic, and the ACLU of Iowa filed a legal challenge in an attempt to block the bill from being enforced.