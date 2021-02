DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV)– Police have made an arrest after a man they say was high on meth stabbed a woman and set fire to a hotel room on Des Moines’ southeast side.

Officers were called to the Hawkeye Motel at 2701 SE 14th St. shortly before midnight Wednesday on a report of a domestic fight. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said when officers arrived on the scene, a female victim was located outside of the room suffering from several stab wounds and the room was on fire.