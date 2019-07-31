WATCH: Des Moines police officers rescue pair from river

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) – New body camera footage released by the Des Moines Police Department shows officers rescuing a pair of individuals who were trapped in the waters of the dame at the Scott Street bridge on Monday night.

Officers arrived to find that an inflatable raft had capsized in the river, and two people were trapped in the turbulent waters of the dam, at times being pulled below the surface of the water.

Officers, assisted by an anonymous good Samaritan, quickly entered the river and began rescue efforts. Through teamwork and determination, they were able to pull both victims from the river.

The victims, a 44-year-old male and a 50-year-old female, were transported to a local hospital where they were treated and released.

The officers involved dried off, and went back to work. Officers are using this incident as a reminder to everyone to obey signs and stay off dangerous waters.