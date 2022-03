DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Des Moines may be the biggest city in Iowa, but it has its wild side, too.

Viewer Jennifer Kelly witnessed that firsthand on a drive through Water Works Park on Friday.

She captured a white tail deer and a bobcat in the midst of a staring contest, just feet from the roadway.

“It’s cool that we can see things like that even living in the city, huh??”, Kelly said.

She is correct.