Warm up car thefts on the rise in central Iowa

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Warm up car thefts are on the rise in central Iowa. Last Friday morning, four cars were stolen while left on and unoccupied.

As we enter winter months, the Des Moines Police Department wants to remind you how to stay safe while staying warm.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines PD, says, "We see people in the wintertime that are stealing them to get from point a to point b because it's cold outside."

Stats given from the police show that warm up car thefts are a trend that's increasing from year to year.

In 2017, over 400 cars stolen and 40 of those either had the keys left in them or they were left running. In 2018, there were about 400 and about 50, this time, that had their keys in them and left running.

There is a law in place, in Des Moines, that says you can't leave your car running and unoccupied in public. However, that doesn't apply to someones personal driveway.

"You should invest in a remote starter and invest in a second pair of keys," explains Sgt. Parizek. "That's going to slow somebody down. There still are ways to that they can take it, but it'll slow it down."

Another tip, memorize your license plate number. This helps police find your vehicle faster and give them a better chance of returning it to you.

Lastly, if you see someone trying to steal your car don't run after them, call 911.