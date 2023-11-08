DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Polk County voters have passed a $350 million bond referendum to fund the Des Moines International Airport’s terminal project.

The bond referendum passed with over 61,000 people voting yes, which is about 80% of the vote.

Airport leaders said the new terminal is needed as the airport has seen increased foot traffic over the last several years and is running out of room. The project would add more terminals, eight screening lanes with expansion capability, more space for ticket counters, and other new amenities.

In September, the airport said it would pay back the full loan plus interest, and Polk County taxpayers will not brunt the cost. Airport leaders also said the bond referendum will save the airport an estimated $70 million.

Des Moines International Airport Executive Director Kevin Foley smiles as he receives the news that a $350 million referendum vote has passed.

The Des Moines Airport Authority shared the following release on news of the vote passing: