Volunteers search for missing Waterloo man who is subject of film

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP/KCAU) — Volunteers are searching for a former Wartburg College music instructor whose brain tumor diagnoses is the subject of an independent film after he went missing from an Iowa care center.

The Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier reports that the search for Mike Jensen had been focused around Ravenwood Speciality Care in Waterloo.

The former Waverly man escaped Monday night through a window at the center, according to the police report. But the search shifted Wednesday to Janesville after authorities received reports that a man matching his description was seen Tuesday night on rural roads in the area.

Jensen a 46-year-old white male. He is 5-foot, 10-inches and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, plaid button-up shirt, black helmet, black-framed glasses, and may be barefoot.

If you have any information regarding Jensen’s location, please contact the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-2515.