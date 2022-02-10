SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Virginia man was convicted of laundering COVID-19 relief fund money in connection with a man who used to live in Siouxland.

On February 8, Benjamin Sakyi, 31, of Virginia, was convicted in Sioux City on a count of money laundering conspiracy for laundering more than $900,00 through a government program.

According to a press release from the US Department of Justice, Sakyi fraudulently took more than $900,000 through the CARES Act funds through the names of Blue Flight Logistics LLC and NKB Enterprise LLC. After getting the money, he transferred it elsewhere.

The evidence indicated he got the funds from Donald Trosin, formerly of Armstrong, Iowa. Trosin submitted more than 20 fraudulent PP and EIDL loan applications to the Small Business Administration in the name of Trosin and another person. Trosin allegedly doesn’t run a small business but said he had 120 employees on payroll and more than $5 million in payroll expenses.

Sentencing will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Sakyi faces a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $500,000 fine, and three years of supervised release. In July 2021, the district court sentenced Trosin to 40 months in federal prison for his role in the money laundering conspiracy.

In May 2021, the attorney general created the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to fight and prevent pandemic-related fraud.