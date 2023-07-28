July 28 marks two months since the partial building collapse that took three lives, hurt others and displaced many people in downtown Davenport, a Facebook post says.

A candlelight vigil will be held at 8 p.m. Friday at Davenport City Hall, 4th and Harrison streets, to remember Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, according to a Facebook post.

“Let’s come together united to remember our community family and remember those who were taken from us way to soon. Let’s come together and love on each other,” the post says.

For more information, email kstuartneal@gmail.com or call 563-209-0756.