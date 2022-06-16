WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – New video provided by a witness captured the moment gunfire rang out at a carnival outside Valley West Mall Wednesday night.

The West Des Moines Police Department said no one was injured by gunfire, but one person had minor injuries after being trampled while people fled from the shooting. It happened around 9:30 p.m. after police said there was a disagreement in the crowd, and a suspect pulled out a gun and fired it into the air.

Alexis Fineran was at the carnival with a friend and was recording on her phone when the shooting happened. The video shows people in the distance fighting and then gunshots are heard. The crowd starts to scatter and Fineran and her friend, who was looking down on the scene from a platform on a carnival attraction, hit the deck in fear.

Fineran described the situation as “traumatizing.”

An off-duty officer was working at the carnival and rushed to the area where the shooting happened. More officers arrived on the scene in just minutes and set up a perimeter to search for the person who fired the shots. That perimeter was in place for several hours, but the scene had been processed and cleared by police by sun-up on Thursday morning.

Police don’t believe there is any danger to the public but have not released any information about a possible suspect in the shooting.

The West Des Moines Police Department is expected to provide more details on the incident Thursday morning.