JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa State Patrol has released the names of the two people who died in a 16-car pileup on I-80 over the weekend.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, when the interstate became ice-covered near Iowa City, according to a crash report from the ISP. They say a semi jack-knifed and blocked all the westbound lanes.

A car driven by 57-year-old David Mosinski of Fairfield hit the trailer of the semi. Mosinski was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The report also identified 37-year-old Junier Caballero-Venero of Texas as the other person killed in the crash. He was a passenger in the semi and died after getting out of the vehicle. The report did not say how he died.

A third vehicle was listed as part of that accident.

The initial crash caused a chain reaction involving 16 vehicles in total. All other injuries were minor.

The crashes remain under investigation.