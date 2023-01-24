DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The names of the two teenagers killed in a shooting at an education center in Des Moines are now being made public.

Gionni Dameron, 18, and Rashad Carr, 16, were killed after a shooting inside Starts Right Here just before 1 pm on Monday. The center offers alternative education to at-risk teens in Des Moines. Police say the shooting was gang-related.

Preston Walls, 18, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, criminal gang participation and attempted murder.

Walls is also accused of shooting Will Keeps – the founder of Starts Right Here – at the center. Keeps remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Two other teens who reportedly drove Walls from the scene were released without charges.