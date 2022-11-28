BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WHO) — A northeast Iowa man and a Wisconsin woman died Sunday when their vehicles collided between the bridges of Marquette, Iowa and Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.

It happened around 11:22 a.m. on U.S. Highway 18, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin. The investigation determined an eastbound SUV driven by 43-year-old Tracy Jo Larson of Prairie du Chien and a westbound pickup truck driven by 36-year-old Luke Hackman of Decorah collided head-on. Larson and Hackman died from the injuries received in the crash.

A woman and two young children in Hackman’s truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

U.S. Highway 18 was closed for about 4.5 hours while the Wisconsin State Patrol conducted a crash scene reconstruction. The investigation into the crash continues.