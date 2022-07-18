DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police have released the name of Des Moines’ latest homicide victim.

The Des Moines Police Department said 32-year-old Sean Chapman was shot to death early Sunday morning during an armed robbery at his apartment at 3630 Twana Drive. Two people have been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the case.

The suspects, 33-year-old Dontaye Burton and 33-year-old Antonio Ross, both of Des Moines, were booked into the Polk County Jail Sunday night.

Criminal complaints filed in the case say the two arrived at Chapman’s apartment shortly before 5:00 a.m. Sunday and are seen on surveillance video exiting the building moments later with property from the apartment. Over the next two hours, the men are shown coming in and out of the building removing property — including a PS4 gaming console that was placed in Ross’ vehicle.

Around 7:16 a.m., a 911 call was made by Ross, reporting a deceased male in apartment #19 at the property. Police said Chapman was shot at least one time and at least one .40 caliber shell casing was found near his body.

Shortly after Ross called 911, Burton was detained about two blocks from the crime scene. The complaint said he had suspected blood on his clothing and shoes.

The PS4 was found in Ross’ vehicle and police said they found a duffle bag removed from the apartment in Burton’s vehicle. A .40 caliber handgun was also located under the floor mat on the driver’s side of Burton’s vehicle.

Police are continuing the investigation into the murder.