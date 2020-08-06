Vice President Mike Pence to visit Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Vice President Mike Pence will be making a stop in Iowa next week.
Vice President Pence will travel to Des Moines, Iowa on August 13.
Pence will deliver remarks on the Trump administration’s pro-growth agenda, the staunch rejection of socialist ideals, and the administration’s unwavering support of law enforcement.
Following, the Vice President will deliver remarks at a Heritage Action Town Hall to launch the “Fight for America” campaign. Following, the Vice President will attend the Iowa GOP state dinner. Later that evening, the Vice President will return to Washington, D.C.
Additional details about the Vice President’s trip are forthcoming.
