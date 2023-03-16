DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Des Moines Thursday. This is her first trip to Iowa since taking office.

White House officials say she will speak with local leaders about efforts to protect reproductive rights as part of a roundtable discussion at Grand View University. It’s part of a series of meetings Harris has held since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade last May, ending federal protections for abortion.

The event is not open to the public but WHO 13’s Jannay Towne will be there to cover the discussion. Look for more information on WHO 13 and www.WHO13.com later in the day for comments from the event.