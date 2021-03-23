Vice President Harris’ husband discusses hunger at Iowa Food Bank

Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, walks with Jodi Tyson, Vice President of Strategic Operations during a tour of Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas, Monday, March 15, 2021. (Daniel Clark/The Nevada Independent via AP, Pool)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The husband of Vice President Kamala Harris toured a Des Moines food bank as the Biden administration continued its effort to promote the recently passed $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill.

Doug Emhoff, accompanied by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Iowa U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, toured the Food Bank of Iowa on Monday.

Second Gentleman Emhoff and Secretary Vilsack announced a 15% increase in benefits in the SNAP program through September 2021.

The funding is in the recently passed bill and Vilsack says it will provide about $28 more per person, per month, or more than $100 more per month for a household of four, in additional SNAP benefits.