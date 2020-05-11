Vendors provide drive-thru Farmers’ Market in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Iowa has begun the process of reopening and that includes farmers’ markets.

People in Des Moines soaked in the sunshine, and with lines and lines of cars, many of them made sure to wear a mask for protection.

Many vendors, like Mike Bandstra of Frisian Farms Cheese House, handed customers their orders through their car windows.

He said that he’s doing what he can to keep people safe and make a profit amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All of us vendors have a lot of perishable products and we have to be able to move them somehow. The customers, they kind of roll down their window, and if they have cheese on their list we are able to sell right from our coolers and help them out that way,” said Bandstra.