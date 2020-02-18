VEISHEA sign at ISU games brings discussions of possible comeback to cancelled celebration

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – It’s been six years since the last VEISHEA celebration at Iowa State University (ISU).

A celebration which was everything right about Iowa State, but the celebration ended due to after-hours incidents.

Though it’s been a few years, the tradition of VEISHEA provides a vivid memory on the Iowa State campus.

It ended after 2014 due to several years of violence that marred the celebration.

Now some say, it may be time to bring it back.

The signs at ISU Cyclone athletic events started as kind of a joke.

“Tyler was making a couple of signs for the Texas football game and I wanted to join in. I figured making a sign that said bring back VEISHEA would be a pretty popular one. At 2 a.m., I made it,” said Aaron Born, ISU student.

The sign went to football and basketball games and for the most part, no one had a problem with this sign.

“People passed me by and said ‘Hey, yeah bring back VEISHEA.’ One guy said to me ‘I travel over 1,000 miles for the games and your sign made my week,'” said Born.

“I feel like every person is different and every group of students is different. I feel like we want it back so bad, but there are always that group of people who will ruin it for others,” said Kathryn Metz, ISU student.

“There’s not one person on campus that you could talk to who wouldn’t know what VEISHEA is and wouldn’t want to bring it back for all the good reasons,” said Taylor Berenza, ISU student.

Bringing back VEISHEA in 2022 wold be a good idea because that year they will be seniors and it’s also the 100th anniversary of VEISHEA.

Iowa State University administrators said there are no plans to bring back VEISHEA.