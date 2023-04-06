STORY COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – An Ankeny man is charged with vehicular homicide after his car struck another vehicle while he was attempting to flee from law enforcement Wednesday night. The driver of that vehicle died.

Micah Denman, 30, is also charged with two counts of eluding, interference with official acts, and multiple traffic offenses. He is being held in the Polk County Jail.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, around 9:38 p.m. Denman was trying to elude a marked law enforcement vehicle with its lights activated on Highway 210 just west of Maxwell. He was traveling eastbound at “excessive speeds” when his car rear-ended another vehicle, driven by 51-year-old Duane Sievert of Maxwell.

Both vehicles left the road and overturned, according to the ISP. Sievert was killed in the crash.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing its investigation into the incident.