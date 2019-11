DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Slippery roads may be partly to blame for a crash that flipped a van in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday morning.

Des Moines Police say the driver of the van tried to avoid another vehicle in the intersection.

The van then hit a utility pole’s guidewire, overturning the van.

Rescue crews had to extricate the driver from the van.

That driver had non-life-threatening injuries.