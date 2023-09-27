DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Firefighters were called out to a vacant home that caught fire early Wednesday morning in Des Moines’ King Irving neighborhood.

The call came in at 4:23 a.m. after a passerby noticed the home at 1904 11th Street was on fire, said Capt. Chris Clement with the Des Moines Fire Department. When firefighters arrived on the scene there was heavy smoke coming from the building and flames shooting out of the windows.

It took fire crews about 20 minutes to get the flames out but they were still on the scene as of 7:00 a.m. monitoring hot spots.

Capt. Clement said the fire appeared to have started in the back of the house. The structure is considered a total loss.

No utilities were connected at the home. Capt. Clement said there had previously been quite a few homeless people going in and out of the house.

The cause of the fire may never be known for sure because Capt. Clement said it is too unsafe to send an arson investigator inside due to the holes in the floor caused by the fire. He said the home will likely be demolished by the city.