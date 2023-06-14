DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — There will once again be a christened vessel in the US Navy named after Iowa when the USS Iowa is christened on Saturday.

The vessel will be an SSN 797, which is a Virginia-class submarine.

Iowa’s former first lady Christie Vilsack will break a bottle over the bow of the ship, a symbol of the ship launching. Vilsack’s initials have previously been carved into the hull of the ship as she was previously chosen as the ship’s sponsor.

“Lending our state name to a new and powerful warship that will be crewed with men and women defending our country is truly something every Iowan can take pride in,” said Vilsack. “Both Tom and I have strong Navy family connections and, as a former teacher, I am excited the IOWA and all her advanced technology innovation may inspire students in our state to pursue a STEM career.”

This is the third major event for the vessel. The first major event was the announcement of the naming which took place in September 2015 at Iowa State University. Then four years later an event took place to mark the beginning of the construction of the ship took place in Rhode Island.

In the christening event, a specific submarine is officially given the name USS Iowa. The ship is not expected to join the US Fleet until next spring after it is officially commissioned later this year.

The ceremony will be at 9 a.m. Central Standard Time and there are planned watch parties across the state. One of the watch parties will be at American Legion Post #64 in Sioux City.

There have been a total of four ships to bear the title of USS Iowa, the most recently decommissioned USS Iowa is currently serving as a museum in Los Angeles after being decommissioned in 1990.