USPS temporarily adjusts mail delivery at Iowa locations due to storms

IOWA (KCAU) – Due to power outages caused by the Monday’s derecho storms, many Iowa postal facilities are limiting their approved customer payment methods for retail services due to phone outages and internet connectivity issues.

According to a release from USPS, mail delivery has resumed as normal to most neighborhoods. The U.S. Postal Service reminds customers to keep their mailbox free from debris to allow for their Letter Carrier to deliver safely.

“Throughout Hawkeye, our teams are working hard to connect our customers with their correspondence and packages. I thank you for your patience while we wait for power to be restored to these facilities,” said Hawkeye District Manager Samarn Reed.

Pickups of hold mail and PO Box mail are still fully operational.

The following retail locations will be accepting cash-only payments until power is fully restored.

Courtesy of USPS

Latest Stories