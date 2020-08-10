USPS services temporarily close due to widespread Iowa storms

(KCAU) – The USPS announced that services have closed temporarily due to storms.

According to a release, due to storm damage to communities across central Iowa, many United States Postal Service retail units and delivery units are experiencing power outages and service impacts, with many neighborhoods having downed power lines and trees, limiting mobility and ability to access mailboxes and homes to deliver to customers.

“We ask for patience from our customers as we assess the damage to our facilities, wait for power restoration in impacted locations and try to safely navigate to the mailboxes of our customers across Iowa,” said District Manager Samarn Reed.

Retail services are also available online 24/7 including weekends and holidays at usps.com.