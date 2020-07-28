USDA warns recipients of unsolicited seed packages

(KCAU) – According to the USDA, people in various states have been receiving unsolicited packages of seeds that seem to come from China and other unknown origins.

To investigate the situation, USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is working with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protector, other federal agencies, and State departments of agriculture. They work together to prevent the unlawful entry of prohibited seeds and to protect U.S. agriculture from invasive pests and noxious weeds.

The USDA advises anyone who receives these packages to contact their State plant regulatory official or APHIS State plant health director.

People are asked to keep the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label, until someone contacts you with instructions. Seeds from unknown origins should not be opened, planted, or destroyed.

This could be a “brushing scam” in which people receive items they didn’t purchase from a seller who posts fake or false customer reviews.

The USDA is collecting the packages from recipients to test their contents. The testing allows them to determine if the seeds contain anything that might be concerning to U.S. agriculture or the environment.

According to Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, some of these packages are confirmed to have been received in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture asks anyone who gets a package with seeds from unknown origins to keep the original packaging and report it at 515-281-5321.

If planted, the seeds pose a risk of introducing invasive plant species or seed-borne diseases.

“The Iowa Department of Agriculture is working closely with the USDA to trace, collect, and properly destroy these unknown seeds to protect our agriculture community from plant and seed-borne diseases,” said Secretary Naig.

To visit the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website, click here.

