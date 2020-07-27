USDA sets new guidelines for school meals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Public school districts, including those in Siouxland, will follow new guidelines for free and reduced meals.

The Iowa Department of Education and the Bureau of Nutrition and Health Services announced its policy for free and reduced meals for households unable to pay the full price of meals served under school lunch programs.

Households are eligible if the income is at or below levels listed in the new eligibility guidelines or if they use any food assistance programs.

Households that qualify for free or reduced meals can fill out an application and return it to the child’s school. Applications can be submitted any time during the year but can’t be approved unless eligibility information is given.

Read more about USDA’s new guidelines below.

