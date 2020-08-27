USDA offers food assistance to low-income families affected by derecho

(KCAU) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it will give assistance to low-income families that were impacted by the derecho.

According to a release, Iowa residents could be eligible for USDA’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP).

USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue said that households who may not normally be eligible under regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) rules may qualify for D-SNAP if they meet the disaster income limits and have qualifying disaster-related expenses.

“The D-SNAP program USDA is announcing today is an important step forward for Iowans,” Secretary Perdue said. “Other food assistance is already underway, but D-SNAP will provide the continued support our neighbors in Iowa need, as they get back on their feet after this devastating storm. We’re with you, Iowa, all the way.”

To be eligible for D-SNAP, a household must live in Linn County, have been affected by the disaster, and meet certain D-SNAP eligibility criteria. Eligible households will receive one month of benefits, equal to the maximum amount for a SNAP household of their size to help meet their temporary food needs as they settle back home following the disaster.

The D-SNAP announcement today is the latest of USDA actions taken to help Iowa residents cope with the derecho and its aftermath, which include:

a waiver to allow SNAP participants in Linn County to buy hot foods and hot food products prepared for immediate consumption with their benefits at authorized SNAP retailers through September 21, 2020; and

a waiver to allow SNAP households in 27 counties to request replacement SNAP benefits through September 17, 2020.

For more information, you can visit the Iowa Department of Human Services or to find more information about waivers and flexibilities, visit the USDA website.

