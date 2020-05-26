USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program now open for Iowa farmers, ranchers

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa agricultural producers can now apply for USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), which provides direct payments to offset impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.

The application and a payment calculator are now available online, and USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) staff members are available via phone, fax, and online to help producers complete applications.

A call center has also been set up in order to simplify how new customers are served across the nation.

Applications will be accepted through August 28.

Amanda De Jong, state executive director for FSA in Iowa, said they know Iowa producers are facing a tough time.

“We are making every effort to provide much-needed support as quickly as possible,” De Jong said. “FSA is available over the phone and virtually to walk you through the application process, whether it’s the first time you’ve worked with FSA, or if you know us quite well.”

Through CFAP, USDA is making available $16 billion for vital financial assistance to producers of agricultural commodities who have suffered a 5%-or-greater price decline due to COVID-19 and face additional significant marketing costs as a result of lower demand, surplus production, and disruptions to shipping patterns and the orderly marketing of commodities.

“We also want to remind producers that the program is structured to ensure the availability of funding for all eligible producers who apply,” De Jong said.

In order to do this, producers will receive 80% of their maximum total payment upon approval of the application. The remaining portion of the payment, not to exceed the payment limit, will be paid at a later date nationwide, as funds remain available.

Producers can download the CFAP application and other eligibility forms here. Also, on that webpage, producers can find a payment calculator to help identify sales and inventory records needed to apply and calculate potential payments.

Additionally, producers in search of one-on-one support with the CFAP application process can call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer assistance. This is a good first step before a producer engages the team at the FSA county office at their local USDA Service Center.

Applying for Assistance

Producers of all eligible commodities will apply through their local FSA office. Those who use the online calculator tool will be able to print off a pre-filled CFAP application, sign, and submit it to their local FSA office either electronically or via delivery.

USDA asks applicants to contact their local office to determine the preferred method. Contact information for offices across the nation can be found here.

Documentation to support the producer’s application and certification may be requested after the application is filed. FSA has streamlined the signup process to not require an acreage report at the time of application and a USDA farm number may not be immediately needed.

Additional Commodities

USDA is also establishing a process for the public to identify additional commodities for potential inclusion in CFAP. Specifically, USDA is looking for data on agricultural commodities, that are not currently eligible for CFAP, that the public believes to have either:

Suffered a 5%-or-greater price decline between mid-January and mid-April as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

Shipped but subsequently spoiled due to loss of marketing channel or

Not left the farm or remained unharvested as mature crops.

More information about CFAP is available online at farmers.gov/cfap or by calling 877-508-8364.

USDA Service Centers are open for business by phone appointment only, and fieldwork will continue with appropriate social distancing, according to the USDA.

More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.

