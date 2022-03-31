WASHINGTON DC (WHO) — A Des Moines man awaiting trial for the January 6th riot at the US Capitol is now asking that his trial be moved to Iowa.

Doug Jensen was captured on video chasing after a police officer inside the Capitol while wearing his “Q” shirt. Court documents reveal he told federal investigators he took part in the riot because of his belief in the “QAnon” conspiracy theory.

Jensen’s attorneys argue that Washington, D.C. is small enough that potential jurors must be presumed to be tainted. Prosecutors say there is no merit to the claims and that other motions based on those arguments were denied.

Jensen wants the case moved to the Southern District of Iowa. He is currently set to go on trial on September 19th.

Jensen was held in federal custody for months in Washington, D.C. but was released to the custody of his wife in Des Moines in July of 2021. Just a few weeks later he was found to have violated the conditions of his release by accessing right-wing websites on a cell phone. He was returned to federal custody in September, where he remains.

Jensen is facing multiple charges in connection with the riot including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

Jensen is not accused of harming any law enforcement officers during the riot, though he was allegedly carrying a knife at the time.