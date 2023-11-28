URBANDALE, Iowa (WHO) — An Urbandale teacher says she’s being punished for sounding the alarm about a student in need.

First, Kindergarten teacher Amanda Delzell received a letter of reprimand, after which she was placed on administrative leave.

“Right after parents found out, a few days later I got a letter of reprimand,” said Delzell. She remains unsure whether she will get her job back at the Urbandale School District.

She enjoyed a show of support at Monday night’s school board meeting.

“I saw Ms. Delzell’s story on the news and I felt really compelled because she’s really dedicated to the students and to my daughter. Had her last year and I just wanted to speak on her behalf and say what an amazing teacher and person she is,” Urbandale parent Ashley Van Alstine-Vetter told WHO 13.

Delzell says the district took disciplinary action after she reviewed a school security video of another teacher’s interaction with a special needs student last year.

“One of my students who was a first-grader in my classroom, he’s autistic/nonverbal, he was harmed by another educator on field day to the extent to where there was blood in my classroom,” said Delzell. “I saw this teacher standing over him…allowing him to self-harm, using her foot to push him down the hall. I saw him cry out helplessly while laying in the fetal position.”

Delzell says the teacher she raised concerns about is still working in the district but was moved to a different school.

The school board declined to comment on the issue citing employee privacy.

The parents of the child in question have filed a complaint with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission.