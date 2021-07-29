Unknown if classes can begin on time after Iowa school fire

ATLANTIC, Iowa (AP) — School officials in southwestern Iowa say they don’t know if classes will be able to begin as planned on Aug. 23 following a fire that damaged Atlantic Middle School.

Television station WOI reports that the school’s roof caught fire Tuesday afternoon. While the full extent of damage is not yet known, officials say the building suffered extensive water damage.

Atlantic Community School District Superintendent Steve Barber says officials are currently “unsure of the status of the building.”

No one was injured in the fire. Officials say the cause of the fire is still unknown.