University receptionist checks on students while they’re away during pandemic

DUBUQUE, Iowa – One receptionist at an eastern Iowa university is making sure to check in on every student while they’re away during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the past week, the welcome desk receptionist Mary Ellen Herbst at Clarke University in Dubuque has been working her way through a list of about 850 students. She is personally calling each one to make sure they are doing okay during their time away from campus.

Herbst calls Clarke a tight-knit community and the time away is hard on everyone.

In a time of uncertainty, Herbst is hoping to brighten Clarke’s students’ days even just a little bit.

“They did leave kind of hastily and then they found out they wouldn’t be coming back. Clarke just wants them to know that we think about them every day and they are a very huge, important part of our lives,” Herbst said.

Herbst even uses the extra minutes on her flip phone to make the calls