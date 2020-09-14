University of Iowa, UNI cancel spring break for 2021

A general view of the Sanxay-Gilmore House is seen, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. The city of Iowa City plans to give the property to the University of Iowa in exchange for a campus commitment to move the historic house to a new site, where it would be renovated and become home to the University of Iowa Nonfiction Writing Program. (AP Photo/Ryan J. Foley)

(KCAU) – The University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa (UNI) have made alterations to their Spring 2021 academic calendar, and spring break is not in the works for either of them.

According to the University of Iowa’s website, the spring semester will start a week later than originally planned on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 and will conclude on Friday, May 14, 2021. There will be no spring semester because of this schedule change.

UNI will also not have spring break in their plans for the Spring 2021 calendar, as spring classes will begin on Jan. 25, with final exams being held on May 3-7.

Building on the success we've seen with the modified fall 2020 calendar, we are also modifying our spring 2021 calendar in response to the ongoing pandemic.



➡ Spring classes will begin on Monday, Jan. 25.

➡ Spring break will not be held.

➡ Final exams will be held May 3-7. pic.twitter.com/4sl7EtN4sc — University of Northern Iowa (@northerniowa) September 14, 2020

Latest Stories