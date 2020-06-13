University of Iowa sticks with original fall academic calendar

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The University of Iowa (UI) has decided to stick with its original fall academic calendar, even as other regents schools move up their start dates amid the coronavirus.

The Gazette reports that UI officials announced their decision to stay the course in a campus-wide message on Friday.

Students will return to campus on August 24 and finish their finals on December 18.

The announcement came days after Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa unveiled plans to start their fall semesters August 17 and complete them the day before Thanksgiving, on November 25.

