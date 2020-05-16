University of Iowa researchers project hundreds more COVID-19 deaths

Dr. Charles Collins gets his hair cut by barber Lannie Hale at the Waveland Barber Stylist shop, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Friday was the first day Hale was allowed to reopen his shop after being closed for nearly two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — University of Iowa researchers privately warned that the coronavirus would continue spreading through the state even before Gov. Kim Reynolds relaxed social distancing policies, a move they said would exacerbate the problem.

In a report to the Iowa Department of Public Health on April 27, the university experts said that Iowa had not reached a peak and reopening the state economy before then would “result in a rapid rise of cases.”

In a paper dated May 4, they found that the virus was still likely growing. They said that Iowa’s school and business closures and other steps had strongly mitigated the spread of infection but nonetheless were not “sufficient to prevent uncontained spread.”