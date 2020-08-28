University of Iowa reports 500 new cases of COVID-19

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The University of Iowa reported 500 cases of COVID-19.

According to the university’s “COVID-19 by the Numbers” dashboard, the total for all cases is now at 607.

There are seven new employee cases, bringing the total up to 11.

There are currently 40 residence hall students in quarantine and 19 in self-isolation.

Students who also are employees of the university are only reported in the student number to avoid double counting.

The UI has more than 30,000 students and nearly 30,000 employees. Many employees continue to work remotely, but have self-reported to authorize sick leave.

