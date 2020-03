IOWA CITY, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Two people in Iowa are waiting for results for the novel coronavirus.

Until there is confirmation, Iowa is not among the 13 states with active cases of the virus.

The University of Iowa Health Care System is working to keep the public safe.

The university said they’re ready for whatever comes next.

The state has set up a website to keep Iowa residents up to date on the coronavirus.

Go to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website for the latest updates.