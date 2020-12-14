University of Iowa Health Care receives COVID-19 vaccines, RN receives first dose

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The University of Iowa Health Care said Monday they have received a shipment of about 1,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials said since they only received so many doses, they are beginning to vaccinate employees closely involved with COVID-19-related patient care. Several essential leaders to the COVID-19 pandemic response will also lead the way in being among the first vaccinated.

David Conway, RN, was the first to receive the vaccine. He is just one of more than 50 with University of Iowa Health Care who is receiving a vaccine Monday.

“It was fast, and painless, and the right thing to do. The vaccine is the right choice so we can finally get things back to normal.” Conway shared.

“This is a historic moment to change the course of the pandemic and we are proud of our role as leaders in this process,” says Suresh Gunasekaran, MBA, chief executive officer of UI Hospitals & Clinics and associate vice president of UI Health Care.

The vaccine was approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has prioritized the vaccine for health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.