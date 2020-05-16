University of Iowa graduates mark commencement virtually

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Commencement was bittersweet for the University of Iowa graduates who were forced to leave campus early amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gazette reports that Provost Monsterrat Fuentes addressed upfront the impersonal nature of Saturday’s virtual convocation for the university’s largest College of Liberal Arts and Sciences in a recorded message, noting that people are “heartbroken.”

Ceremonies were also held virtually last week for graduates of Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa amid the pandemic.

Johns Hopkins University was reporting 336 deaths and more than 14,000 total COVID-19 cases in the state on Friday.