Unions file OSHA complaint over no Iowa Capitol mask mandate

Iowa News

by: DAVID PITT

Iowa State Capitol (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Labor unions representing state workers have filed a complaint with the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration, arguing the lack of a mask mandate at the Iowa Capitol threatens the safety of everyone who enters the building.

The Iowa Federation of Labor AFL-CIO President Charles Wishman says in a letter sent to House Speaker Pat Grassley and Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver on Thursday that their refusal to enact or enforce a mandatory mask policy shows a lack of concern about the coronavirus pandemic.

The union and representatives from six other Iowa labor unions filed a complaint Thursday with Iowa OSHA. Whitver and Grassley say they believe they’re taking the needed precautions.

