UNI reports 62 total positive cases of COVID-19

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCAU) – The University of Iowa reported 62 total cases of COVID-19.

According to the university’s dashboard, the university has adminstered 225 total tests from August 17 to August 27. Of those 225, 62 have come back positive, with 163 tests coming back negative.

There are currently 81 students in quarantine and 31 in isolation.

The following COVID-19 data is updated each Friday at noon. Data collection for the Student Health Center and Department of Residence began on August 17, 2020.

