Des Moines, Iowa — Fifty days before the November election, The Iowa Field Report– a conservative blog– first published an incident that showed that Des Moines police dismissed as “unfounded” a claim by a former staffer for U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken that he kissed her outside a Des Moines bar.

Kimberly Strope-Boggus previously worked for Franken when the Sioux City Democrat ran for the U.S. senate in 2020. She joined the early stages of his 2022 campaign for senate before getting fired in February.

Strope-Boggus told police that she and Franken met at the Dam Pub in Beaverdale on March 18th, about three weeks after she got fired, and that the two discussed her re-joining the campaign. Strope-Boggus didn’t get re-hired.

Read the police report.

(Note: Franken’s name is redacted in the report. Police say that can occur when no one is ever charged).

The incident report states that Strope-Boggus told Officer Abby Giampolo, “As they were walking to their cars Kimberly stated they continued to talk about work topics.” Strope-Boggus alleged that Franken, “then grabbed the collar of the vest she was wearing and kissed her on the mouth.”

Strope-Boggus said that she told a member of Franken’s campaign at the time, Maddy Leahy, about what she claimed had happened.

The report later stated that Strope-Boggus said that Franken “has ‘1950s interactions with women’ and stated that she believes that he thinks kissing and hugging women is part of his charm.”

Strope-Boggus added, according to the report, that Franken was “old school” and that he “displayed these behaviors with many women.”

No other women were named in the report.

Officer Giampolo concluded later in the report that after talking with Strope-Boggus and Assistant Polk County Attorney Meggan Guns, there was “no sexual intent.” The officer concluded the report: “There is no information to support that a criminal act occurred, and this case will be closed as Unfounded.”

Julie Stauch, Franken’s new campaign manager, responded to Strope-Boggus’ allegation in a statement.

“These allegations are false. This accusation was investigated by the Des Moines Police Department and the Polk County Attorney’s Office who found no wrongdoing and close the case as unfounded.”