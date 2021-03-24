U.S. Marshals recover 7 missing Iowan children during joint operation

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — U.S. Marshals have located 21 juveniles and recovered seven children, all between the ages of 4 and 17, in Iowa that have been reported missing in Iowa.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, marshals in Iowa have partnered with federal, state, and local agencies in a joint operation called Operation Homecoming, which focuses on recovering missing children across the state. The service said as of March 23, U.S. Marshals have located 21 juveniles and have directly recovered seven children.

Both the northern and southern districts of Iowa worked with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Missing Persons Clearinghouse to look for and recover the children, who are all between the ages of 4 and 17 and are some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases in the area, based on indications of high-risk factors such as exposure to narcotics, child exploitation, physical or sexual abuse, and medical or mental health conditions.

Operation Homecoming led to Marshals locating missing Iowa children in nine different states across the U.S., including Arizona, Nebraska, Minnesota, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee, Illinois, Ohio, and Indiana.

Two individuals were arrested as a result of the operation after marshals seized illegal narcotics, two firearms, and found four independent human trafficking investigations, which have been referred to the appropriate investigative agencies for further valuation.

U.S. Marshals in Iowa said they are still looking for 15-year-old Fredrick Workman, who was last seen in Des Moines in August 2013 and is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to his location. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or visit their Cyber Tipline here.