Closings
There are currently 12 active closings. Click for more details.

U of Iowa administrator charged with drunken driving

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IOWA CITY, Iowa – A new associate dean at the University of Iowa was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving the day of a public interview for his job.

The Gazette reports that the arrest of Roland Racevskis occurred two weeks before he was chosen for his post. He told the newspaper Friday that he’s informed his supervisor.

He’s charged with child endangerment and operating while under the influence.

He was pulled over Nov. 19 while driving his 13-year-old and 9-year-old children to music lessons. University officials say they were not aware of Racevskis’ arrest at the time of his appointment.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.