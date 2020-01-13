U of Iowa administrator charged with drunken driving

IOWA CITY, Iowa – A new associate dean at the University of Iowa was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving the day of a public interview for his job.

The Gazette reports that the arrest of Roland Racevskis occurred two weeks before he was chosen for his post. He told the newspaper Friday that he’s informed his supervisor.

He’s charged with child endangerment and operating while under the influence.

He was pulled over Nov. 19 while driving his 13-year-old and 9-year-old children to music lessons. University officials say they were not aware of Racevskis’ arrest at the time of his appointment.

