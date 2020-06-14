U of I sets start date for 2020 fall semester

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The University of Iowa has decided to move forward with its original fall academic calendar, even as other regents schools move up their start dates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Students are scheduled to return to Iowa City August 24 and finish finals December 18.

The announcement comes a few days after Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa approved plans to start their first semesters August 17 and wrap up finals the day before Thanksgiving, November 25.

All state-run universities say they will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 cases and take action as needed.