Tyson will reopen Waterloo plant where hundreds sickened

In this Friday, May 1, 2020, photo, a worker leaves the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa. The coronavirus is devastating the nation’s meatpacking communities — places like Waterloo and Sioux City in Iowa, Grand Island, Neb., and Worthington, Minn. Within weeks, the outbreaks around slaughterhouses have turned into full-scale disasters. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Tyson Foods will begin limited operation of its huge pork processing plant in Waterloo, more than two weeks after closing the facility because of a coronavirus outbreak among workers.

Tyson said Tuesday that workers have been invited to tour the plant Wednesday to see enhanced safety measures and social distancing procedures that have been implemented.

The plant will reopen Thursday. It has been closed since April 22.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 444 workers have tested positive for the virus.

The plant is Arkansas-based Tyson’s largest pork processing operation, with the ability to process 19,500 hogs per day.

The official news release from Tyson Fresh Meats can be read on the company’s website.

Latest Coronavirus Stories