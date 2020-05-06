WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Tyson Foods will begin limited operation of its huge pork processing plant in Waterloo, more than two weeks after closing the facility because of a coronavirus outbreak among workers.
Tyson said Tuesday that workers have been invited to tour the plant Wednesday to see enhanced safety measures and social distancing procedures that have been implemented.
The plant will reopen Thursday. It has been closed since April 22.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 444 workers have tested positive for the virus.
The plant is Arkansas-based Tyson’s largest pork processing operation, with the ability to process 19,500 hogs per day.
The official news release from Tyson Fresh Meats can be read on the company’s website.
Latest Coronavirus Stories
- Tyson will reopen Waterloo plant where hundreds sickened
- Nebraska farmers forced to consider euthanizing full-grown hogs or baby pigs
- Girls Inc. of Sioux City provides dinner meals throughout the week
- Sioux City police officer helps patients fighting COVID-19
- Communities across the US come together to celebrate safely