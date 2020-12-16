Tyson plant in Storm Lake sued over worker’s COVID-19 death

STORM LAKE, Iowa (AP) — The family of a 65-year-old Iowa man is suing Tyson after he died of COVID-19 while working at the company’s pork plant in Storm Lake.
Michael Everhard, of Fonda, died June 18, three weeks after he contracted the virus. His family contends in a lawsuit that Tyson didn’t implement proper safety precautions to protect Everhard and other employees from the virus.
Several Tyson executives at the plant are also named in the lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of Everhard’s three children.
A Tyson spokeswoman said the company has implemented several safety measures that meet or exceed federal guidelines designed to slow the spread of the virus.
